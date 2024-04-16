Cancom SE (OTCMKTS:CCCMF) Short Interest Up 17.0% in March

Cancom SE (OTCMKTS:CCCMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a growth of 17.0% from the March 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Cancom Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CCCMF remained flat at $30.50 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.91. Cancom has a 12 month low of $30.50 and a 12 month high of $30.55.

About Cancom

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions. The Cloud Solutions segment offers remote and shared managed services, as well as product and services related to hardware, software, and services.

