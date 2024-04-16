Capital Analysts LLC Buys 868 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,211 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $2,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Motco increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 136.3% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 16,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total transaction of $1,133,124.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,509,213.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 16,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total transaction of $1,133,124.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,509,213.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total value of $463,322.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,568,833.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,979 shares of company stock worth $3,418,529. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BSX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Argus boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.50.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

Shares of Boston Scientific stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $67.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 594,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,290,462. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.52. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $48.35 and a 12-month high of $69.21. The company has a market cap of $99.12 billion, a PE ratio of 63.03, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 11.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Featured Articles

