Capital Analysts LLC Sells 1,024 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

Capital Analysts LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,024 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 47,049,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,424 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,564,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,995,000 after purchasing an additional 698,919 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,622,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,174,000 after purchasing an additional 486,162 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,097,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,700,000 after purchasing an additional 628,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 20,526.5% during the fourth quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 3,313,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297,792 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ BSCO remained flat at $21.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 67,379 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,027,418. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.53 and a 52 week high of $21.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.87.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.057 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

