Capital Analysts LLC Sells 144 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Capital Analysts LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,414.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QUAL traded down $1.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $158.17. 1,304,090 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $160.88 and a 200-day moving average of $148.36. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63. The stock has a market cap of $41.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 1.04.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

