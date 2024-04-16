CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:CPAMF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:CPAMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,492,500 shares, a growth of 8.9% from the March 15th total of 3,207,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 84,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 41.3 days.
CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust Trading Up 1.1 %
CPAMF traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $1.44. 758 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,536. CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust has a 52 week low of $1.24 and a 52 week high of $1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.41.
About CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust
