Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance Sells 5,515 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 317,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,515 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises about 6.6% of Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $16,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 172.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000.

Shares of EFV traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $53.17. The stock had a trading volume of 2,043,787 shares. The firm has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.10. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

