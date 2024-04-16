Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 4,352 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 29.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,352 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $1,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PKG. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 94.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Packaging Co. of America news, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.51, for a total value of $1,825,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,478,319.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 14,191 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $2,466,395.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 183,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,967,034. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.51, for a total value of $1,825,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,478,319.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,041 shares of company stock worth $6,799,177 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Down 1.0 %

PKG stock opened at $180.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.96. Packaging Co. of America has a twelve month low of $122.20 and a twelve month high of $191.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.30. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is 58.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PKG has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. BNP Paribas downgraded Packaging Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $172.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.29.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Further Reading

