Cartier Resources (CVE:ECR) Stock Price Down 12.5%

Cartier Resources Inc. (CVE:ECR – Get Free Report) was down 12.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 825,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 238% from the average daily volume of 244,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Cartier Resources Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.08 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.08. The company has a current ratio of 10.81, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of C$28.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.00 and a beta of 2.02.

About Cartier Resources

Cartier Resources Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada. It explores for gold deposits. The company's flagship project is the Chimo mine property located to the east of Val-d'Or, Quebec. Cartier Resources Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Val-d'Or, Canada.

