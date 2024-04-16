Citigroup Increases EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Price Target to $16.00

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Citigroup from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.96% from the company’s previous close.

ENLC has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com lowered EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Capital One Financial started coverage on EnLink Midstream in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on EnLink Midstream from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on EnLink Midstream from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EnLink Midstream has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.63.

Get EnLink Midstream alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream Price Performance

ENLC opened at $13.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57 and a beta of 2.39. EnLink Midstream has a 1 year low of $8.45 and a 1 year high of $14.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.58.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. EnLink Midstream had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 2.99%. Analysts forecast that EnLink Midstream will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at EnLink Midstream

In other news, CFO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 250,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $3,026,668.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 534,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,450,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 250,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $3,026,668.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 534,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,450,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jan Philipp Rossbach sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total transaction of $616,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,611.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of EnLink Midstream

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 42,389,633 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $518,001,000 after buying an additional 4,200,733 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,018,195 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $180,393,000 after buying an additional 2,189,358 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in EnLink Midstream by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,458,844 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $152,247,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152,252 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in EnLink Midstream by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,225,310 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $108,324,000 after purchasing an additional 746,457 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in EnLink Midstream by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,731,813 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $82,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,984 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.87% of the company’s stock.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. The company operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.