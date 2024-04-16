CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) Upgraded by Piper Sandler to Overweight

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $29.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.03% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of CNO Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

CNO Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of CNO stock opened at $25.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.14. CNO Financial Group has a 52 week low of $19.95 and a 52 week high of $28.39.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.05 million. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 17.51%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CNO Financial Group will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CNO Financial Group news, EVP Yvonne K. Franzese sold 7,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total value of $197,880.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,632 shares in the company, valued at $1,279,115.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Yvonne K. Franzese sold 7,214 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total transaction of $197,880.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,632 shares in the company, valued at $1,279,115.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary C. Bhojwani sold 18,692 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $514,403.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 314,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,641,335.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 152,590 shares of company stock worth $4,116,255. 3.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in CNO Financial Group by 11.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 6,281 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 191.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 24,066 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 38.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 141,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 39,101 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,142,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 7.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 44,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares during the period. 95.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

