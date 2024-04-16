Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 476 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,872 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 617 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 76.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,110 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMG shares. TD Cowen started coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research increased their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th.

Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $161.08 on Tuesday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $120.22 and a one year high of $169.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $160.48 and its 200 day moving average is $146.53.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $6.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.03 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $502.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.98 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 32.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 22.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.23%.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

