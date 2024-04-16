Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires Shares of 60,535 Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 60,535 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 167,176.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,409,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,407,064 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 24.0% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,055,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 17.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,895,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877,727 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the third quarter worth $38,999,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the third quarter worth $33,920,000. 91.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

Extreme Networks Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXTR opened at $11.13 on Tuesday. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.57 and a 12-month high of $32.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Insider Transactions at Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks ( NASDAQ:EXTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.05). Extreme Networks had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 98.24%. The company had revenue of $296.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.50 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 28,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total transaction of $376,585.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,129,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,956,049.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group downgraded Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. TheStreet downgraded Extreme Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Extreme Networks from $23.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. B. Riley upgraded Extreme Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Extreme Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.36.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.