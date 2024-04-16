Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Buys 1,517 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,719 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NTRS. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 94.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 359 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 361 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 93.4% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 408 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northern Trust Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of Northern Trust stock traded down $2.99 on Tuesday, hitting $80.72. 658,850 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,479,693. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $62.44 and a 52 week high of $89.25. The company has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.13.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.81). Northern Trust had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 59.06%.

Insider Activity at Northern Trust

In other Northern Trust news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 30,392 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.11, for a total value of $2,434,703.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,462,687.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $86.00 price target (up previously from $82.00) on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on Northern Trust from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Northern Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Northern Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.09.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

