Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF (NYSEARCA:UYLD)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF (NYSEARCA:UYLD – Free Report) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,230 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UYLD. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,012,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $317,000.

Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:UYLD remained flat at $50.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 1,327 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,117. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.71. Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF has a 52 week low of $50.24 and a 52 week high of $51.10.

Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF Profile

The Angel Oak Ultrashort Income ETF (UYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in a broad portfolio of fixed income securities of various credit qualities. Selection is based on fundamental analysis and managed to provide a dollar-weighted average maturity of less than two years UYLD was launched on Oct 24, 2022 and is managed by Angel Oak.

