Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,849 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 805 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BMO. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Bank of Montreal by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,432 shares of the bank’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Bank of Montreal by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,256,000 after buying an additional 22,030 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Bank of Montreal by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,478,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,651,736,000 after buying an additional 1,293,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 145,939 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Bank of Montreal Stock Performance

Shares of BMO traded down $1.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.90. 119,105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 671,882. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.13. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of $73.98 and a fifty-two week high of $100.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.61.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Free Report ) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 11.89%. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $1.1172 per share. This represents a $4.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com raised Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 3rd. Barclays began coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Bank of Montreal in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BMO

About Bank of Montreal

(Free Report)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.