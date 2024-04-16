Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Increases Stake in F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,496 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,822 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in F&G Annuities & Life were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F&G Annuities & Life during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of F&G Annuities & Life during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in F&G Annuities & Life in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Vestcor Inc bought a new position in F&G Annuities & Life during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of F&G Annuities & Life during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

F&G Annuities & Life Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FG traded down $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.49. The stock had a trading volume of 9,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,638. F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.76 and a 12-month high of $48.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.75 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.58.

F&G Annuities & Life Announces Dividend

F&G Annuities & Life ( NYSE:FG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.42). F&G Annuities & Life had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. F&G Annuities & Life’s dividend payout ratio is presently -175.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on FG. Stephens lifted their target price on F&G Annuities & Life from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Piper Sandler began coverage on F&G Annuities & Life in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

F&G Annuities & Life Company Profile

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc provides fixed annuities and life insurance products in the United States. The company portfolio includes fixed indexed annuities, multi-year guarantee annuities, and pension risk transfer solution, as well as indexed universal life insurance, institutional funding agreements, and index-linked annuities.

