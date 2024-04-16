Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Invests $368,000 in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 33,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,103,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 987.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 310,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,607,000 after purchasing an additional 282,186 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 5,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. West Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 64,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,896,000 after buying an additional 13,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Day & Ennis LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 43,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,281,000 after buying an additional 4,159 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IYW traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $131.25. 145,373 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 834,838. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $133.52 and its 200-day moving average is $122.59. The stock has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.59 and a beta of 1.39. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $88.64 and a 1-year high of $137.54.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

