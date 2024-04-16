Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Sells 12,500 Shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) by 50.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IGF. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter worth $915,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,203,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,620,000 after buying an additional 106,347 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 265,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,509,000 after buying an additional 119,661 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 19,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 6,464 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Infrastructure ETF alerts:

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,578. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.80. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 12-month low of $40.38 and a 12-month high of $49.25.

About iShares Global Infrastructure ETF

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.