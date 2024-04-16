Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Sells 12,500 Shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) by 50.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IGF. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter worth $915,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,203,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,620,000 after buying an additional 106,347 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 265,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,509,000 after buying an additional 119,661 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 19,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 6,464 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance
iShares Global Infrastructure ETF stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,578. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.80. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 12-month low of $40.38 and a 12-month high of $49.25.
About iShares Global Infrastructure ETF
The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
