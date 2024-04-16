Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Sells 200 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lowered its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DOV. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Dover by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 557,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,612,000 after buying an additional 29,096 shares in the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC grew its holdings in Dover by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 202,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,145,000 after purchasing an additional 53,273 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 15.6% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 112.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after buying an additional 6,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 2,173.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 817,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,997,000 after buying an additional 781,189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 18,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $3,001,014.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,897,406.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 18,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $3,001,014.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,897,406.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen M. Todd sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total transaction of $256,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,929,666.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,910 shares of company stock valued at $4,318,059 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DOV shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Dover from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Dover from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.88.

Dover Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of DOV traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $169.81. The stock had a trading volume of 124,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,651. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.37. The company has a market cap of $23.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.27. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $127.25 and a 1-year high of $178.28.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Dover had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 25.95%. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Dover Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Dover’s payout ratio is 27.13%.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

See Also

