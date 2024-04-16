Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Sells 8,848 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 52.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,848 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 212.2% during the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPHD traded down $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.06. 184,461 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 673,005. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.70. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $37.19 and a 12-month high of $44.49.

About Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

