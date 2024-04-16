Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Takes $674,000 Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 27,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 1,352.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 9,005 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 11,892 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 49,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 4,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 137,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,349,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

IBDQ stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.70. The stock had a trading volume of 73,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,795. iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF has a 1-year low of $24.23 and a 1-year high of $24.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.75 and a 200 day moving average of $24.64.

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (IBDQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2024 and Jan 1, 2026. IBDQ was launched on Mar 12, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

