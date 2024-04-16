Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Takes Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 50,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in FS KKR Capital by 10.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,710,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,753,000 after purchasing an additional 456,657 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in FS KKR Capital by 951.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,783,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,547,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423,145 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in FS KKR Capital by 12.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,065,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,351,000 after purchasing an additional 328,042 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in FS KKR Capital by 2.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,997,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,012,000 after purchasing an additional 66,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in FS KKR Capital by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,103,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,817,000 after purchasing an additional 184,897 shares in the last quarter. 36.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on FSK. Hovde Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.17.

Insider Activity at FS KKR Capital

In other FS KKR Capital news, insider Daniel Pietrzak purchased 7,300 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.73 per share, with a total value of $136,729.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 39,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,454. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FS KKR Capital Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of FSK stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.81. The company had a trading volume of 278,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,730,113. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $17.50 and a twelve month high of $20.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.68.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 38.03%. The business had revenue of $447.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.61%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.81%.

FS KKR Capital Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

