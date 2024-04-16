Cullen Investment Group LTD. Acquires Shares of 7,492 The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Cullen Investment Group LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 82.2% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $141.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Monday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.00.

EL stock opened at $137.23 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $146.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.08. The stock has a market cap of $49.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.56, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.07. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.22 and a twelve month high of $260.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 203.08%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

