Cullen Investment Group LTD. Invests $1.31 Million in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Cullen Investment Group LTD. bought a new position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on MDLZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.89.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

MDLZ opened at $65.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.52. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.75 and a 1 year high of $78.59. The stock has a market cap of $88.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.56.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.31 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 46.83%.

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.