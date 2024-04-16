Dakota Wealth Management Boosts Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,881 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,967 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $3,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Caprock Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 105.8% during the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 23,063 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,698,000 after buying an additional 11,854 shares during the period. STF Management LP grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 150.7% during the third quarter. STF Management LP now owns 19,321 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after buying an additional 11,614 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 237,481 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,075,000 after acquiring an additional 24,412 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 206,075 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $33,040,000 after acquiring an additional 30,819 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.44, for a total transaction of $984,363.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,274,364.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 170,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total transaction of $27,335,934.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 680,306,713 shares in the company, valued at $108,815,058,744.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.44, for a total value of $984,363.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,274,364.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,689,170 shares of company stock valued at $924,847,536. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on TMUS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.93.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TMUS

T-Mobile US Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $159.82 on Tuesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.92 and a fifty-two week high of $168.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $189.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.74.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.23). T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.52%.

About T-Mobile US

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.