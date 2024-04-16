Dakota Wealth Management Purchases 473 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,896 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 473 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Unilever were worth $3,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 51.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 672,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,239,000 after buying an additional 227,681 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in Unilever by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 3,332,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,582,000 after purchasing an additional 47,256 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC grew its position in shares of Unilever by 11.3% during the third quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC now owns 733,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,216,000 after purchasing an additional 74,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 12.3% in the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 131,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,496,000 after purchasing an additional 14,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE UL opened at $46.72 on Tuesday. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $46.16 and a 12-month high of $55.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.59.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.4582 per share. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd.

UL has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

