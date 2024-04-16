Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Trading 3.8% Higher

Shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) traded up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.44 and last traded at $14.38. 233,012 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 608,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.60.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.11 and a beta of -1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.64.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.07). Research analysts anticipate that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Day One Biopharmaceuticals

In related news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $160,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,184,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,966,438.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $322,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,224,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,729,304.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 10,000 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $160,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,184,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,966,438.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,781 shares of company stock worth $722,960 in the last quarter. 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 25,250 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $193,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,162,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,537,000 after acquiring an additional 410,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 5,434 shares during the period. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.

Further Reading

