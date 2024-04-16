DGS Capital Management LLC Acquires 242 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

DGS Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,199 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 242 shares during the quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 273.9% during the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 307.2% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.88. 8,513,234 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,593,667. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.77. The company has a market cap of $125.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.48 and a 1-year high of $50.36.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

