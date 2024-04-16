DGS Capital Management LLC Acquires 3,980 Shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 56,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,980 shares during the quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 8.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,518,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,416,000 after purchasing an additional 112,814 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ASE Technology by 37.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,966,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,311,000 after buying an additional 801,771 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in ASE Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $395,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in ASE Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $1,677,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in ASE Technology by 215.4% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,879,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,642,000 after buying an additional 1,283,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Get ASE Technology alerts:

ASE Technology Price Performance

Shares of ASX stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,498,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,056,960. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.19. The company has a market capitalization of $23.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.25. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $6.70 and a fifty-two week high of $11.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

About ASE Technology

ASE Technology ( NYSE:ASX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 5.44%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

(Free Report)

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; commercial complex, after-sales, and support services; manages parking lot services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASE Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASE Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.