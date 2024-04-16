DGS Capital Management LLC Grows Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

DGS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,849 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in State Street by 54.9% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 3,841 shares in the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter worth $45,687,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 11.0% during the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 83,069 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,562,000 after purchasing an additional 8,202 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 484,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,522,000 after purchasing an additional 17,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the third quarter worth $36,022,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on State Street from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on State Street from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on State Street from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on State Street from $79.50 to $80.50 in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at State Street

In other State Street news, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 4,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.64, for a total transaction of $313,559.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,873.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $886,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,015,755.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 4,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.64, for a total transaction of $313,559.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,328 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,873.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,864 shares of company stock valued at $1,390,597. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

State Street Price Performance

STT traded down $1.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,030,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,262,704. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $62.78 and a 1-year high of $79.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.32.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

State Street Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.69%.

State Street Profile

(Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.