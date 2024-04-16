DGS Capital Management LLC Purchases 436 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,466 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. New Millennium Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Intel during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 146.7% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Intel during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $47.50 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.69.

NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,582,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,718,180. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.00. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $26.85 and a 12 month high of $51.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.39.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 128.21%.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

