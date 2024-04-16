DGS Capital Management LLC Sells 1,209 Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

DGS Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,912 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,209 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 5.9% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,876,994 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $219,926,000 after buying an additional 382,572 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,439,054 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $173,404,000 after purchasing an additional 92,289 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 25.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,239,056 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $245,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,940 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 71.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,431,994 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $95,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,773 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 666.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,344,717 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $92,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038,663 shares during the period. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APAM has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 17th.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Stock Performance

NYSE APAM traded down $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,196. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.85. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.27 and a 12 month high of $46.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.73.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 73.85%. The company had revenue of $249.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.5%. This is a positive change from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous None dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.08%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Gregory K. Ramirez sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $105,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,335 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,403.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

