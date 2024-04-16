DGS Capital Management LLC Sells 323 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

DGS Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,805 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UHS. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 187 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 86.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Universal Health Services

In other news, CFO Steve Filton sold 35,000 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.82, for a total value of $6,188,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,162,563.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UHS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $170.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $140.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.71.

Universal Health Services Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of Universal Health Services stock traded down $4.15 on Tuesday, hitting $162.27. The stock had a trading volume of 279,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,632. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a one year low of $119.90 and a one year high of $183.61. The stock has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.47.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The health services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.11. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 13.39 EPS for the current year.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.80%.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

