DGS Capital Management LLC Sells 5,601 Shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

DGS Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Free Report) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,661 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,601 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHG. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 147.7% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 95,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 57,110 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 514,638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,633,000 after acquiring an additional 43,516 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group during the third quarter worth $202,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 62,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 14,025 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 6.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 90,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,401,000 after buying an additional 5,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th.

NYSE SHG traded down $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.48. 36,541 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,738. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.91. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $24.99 and a 12-month high of $38.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.83 and a 200-day moving average of $30.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3953 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Shinhan Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.06%.

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

