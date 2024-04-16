Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Shares Down 2.3% on Analyst Downgrade

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $49.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Dominion Energy traded as low as $46.75 and last traded at $46.83. 582,133 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 5,453,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.92.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 11th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com lowered Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.10.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Dominion Energy

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dominion Energy

In related news, CEO Robert M. Blue acquired 21,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.91 per share, with a total value of $997,853.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 176,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,091,178.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Robert M. Blue purchased 21,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.91 per share, with a total value of $997,853.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,091,178.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Joseph M. Rigby purchased 2,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.94 per share, with a total value of $99,982.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,417 shares in the company, valued at $395,093.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth $28,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 149.6% in the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Stock Down 2.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $39.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.30 and its 200-day moving average is $45.96.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 114.59%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.