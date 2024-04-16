Donaldson Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 421 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Elevance Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ELV traded up $7.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $508.04. The company had a trading volume of 216,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,821. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $507.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $481.59. The stock has a market cap of $118.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.78. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $412.00 and a 1 year high of $521.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $42.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.90%.

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $376,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,554,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $584.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $561.00 to $557.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $569.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ELV

Elevance Health Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.