Eads & Heald Wealth Management Invests $290,000 in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,900 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RIO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,529 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,947,000 after buying an additional 11,879 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,549 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,539,846 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $123,803,000 after buying an additional 250,480 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $499,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 141.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,466 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 7,894 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RIO. StockNews.com lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Rio Tinto Group Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSE RIO traded down $1.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.09. 974,399 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,920,308. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $58.27 and a 12-month high of $75.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.01 and a 200-day moving average of $67.01.

Rio Tinto Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $2.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Rio Tinto Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.77. This represents a yield of 6.6%.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

