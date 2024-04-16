Eads & Heald Wealth Management Takes Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 104,751.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,654,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,977,523,000 after purchasing an additional 52,604,309 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177,351 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $228,390,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,829,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $135,502,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.96. 926,506 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,669,655. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.79. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $66.67 and a 12 month high of $80.82.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

