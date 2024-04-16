Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April 16th (AAPL, ABX, ACSO, ALPN, ATOS, ATS, BERY, BME, BOWL, CFB)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, April 16th:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $220.00 target price on the stock.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at TD Securities. TD Securities currently has a C$29.00 price target on the stock.

accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO)

had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at TD Cowen.

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $4.00 target price on the stock.

ATS (TSE:ATS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They currently have a C$68.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$73.00.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They currently have a $65.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $68.00.

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) had its not rated rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 410 ($5.10) target price on the stock.

Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Stephens. The firm currently has a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wolfe Research. Wolfe Research currently has a $365.00 target price on the stock.

Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Chardan Capital. They currently have a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Roth Mkm. They currently have a $0.90 price target on the stock.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Cowen.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Roth Mkm. Roth Mkm currently has a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They currently have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $17.00.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They currently have a $215.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $227.00.

Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM) had its speculative buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 22 ($0.27) target price on the stock.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They currently have a $12.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $18.00.

IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $3.00 target price on the stock.

IntegraFin (LON:IHP) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark Co.. The firm currently has a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Inchcape (LON:INCH) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 1,040 ($12.95) price target on the stock.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) had its market outperform rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $82.00 target price on the stock.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They currently have a $55.00 target price on the stock.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $90.00 target price on the stock.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. The firm currently has a $204.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $178.00.

KULR Technology Group (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR) had its speculative buy rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark Co.. The firm currently has a $1.00 target price on the stock.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $87.00 price target on the stock.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at TD Cowen. They currently have a $108.00 target price on the stock.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Barrington Research. The firm currently has a $98.00 price target on the stock.

Marks Electrical Group (LON:MRK) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a GBX 100 ($1.24) price target on the stock.

Marks Electrical Group (LON:MRK) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Robert W. Baird.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They currently have a $31.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $34.00.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $160.00 price target on the stock.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. DA Davidson currently has a $159.00 target price on the stock.

Next 15 Group (LON:NFG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 1,450 ($18.05) price target on the stock.

Next 15 Group (LON:NFG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $900.00 target price on the stock.

Nexteq (LON:NXQ) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a GBX 300 ($3.73) price target on the stock.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) had its market outperform rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities. They currently have a $24.00 price target on the stock.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) had its market outperform rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at DA Davidson. The firm currently has a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a $38.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $35.00.

Porvair (LON:PRV) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $48.00 price target on the stock.

Rainbow Rare Earths (LON:RBW) had its speculative buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a GBX 21 ($0.26) target price on the stock.

Regional REIT (LON:RGL) had its sell rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

TransCode Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAZ) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH) had its speculative buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. Benchmark Co. currently has a $17.00 target price on the stock.

SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Chardan Capital. The firm currently has a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its market outperform rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities. The firm currently has a $80.00 target price on the stock.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. Truist Financial Co. currently has a $10.75 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $12.00.

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a $10.75 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $11.00.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $75.00 price target on the stock.

Spire (NYSE:SR) had its sector perform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $65.00 target price on the stock.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at DA Davidson. They currently have a $78.00 target price on the stock.

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $7.50 price target on the stock.

Team17 Group (LON:TM17) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 490 ($6.10) price target on the stock.

Team17 Group (LON:TM17) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $124.00 target price on the stock.

Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $4.00 target price on the stock.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. Benchmark Co. currently has a $85.00 target price on the stock.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at DA Davidson. They currently have a $295.00 price target on the stock.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Stephens. The firm currently has a $110.00 price target on the stock.

Yellow Cake (LON:YCA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 776 ($9.66) price target on the stock.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Piper Sandler. The firm currently has a $195.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $220.00.

