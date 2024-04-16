Evercore ISI Cuts AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Price Target to $3,346.00

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $3,400.00 to $3,346.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AZO. UBS Group lifted their price target on AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,779.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,770.00 to $3,025.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AutoZone from $2,900.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,086.61.

NYSE:AZO traded up $4.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2,908.20. The company had a trading volume of 24,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,650. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2,990.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,748.72. The company has a market capitalization of $50.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.70. AutoZone has a 52 week low of $2,277.88 and a 52 week high of $3,256.37.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $28.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $26.08 by $2.81. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.70% and a negative return on equity of 56.06%. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $24.64 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AutoZone will post 151.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,685.00, for a total value of $2,685,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,398,885. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 3,000 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,997.76, for a total transaction of $8,993,280.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,756,456.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,685.00, for a total transaction of $2,685,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,398,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,890 shares of company stock valued at $58,216,693. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AutoZone during the first quarter valued at about $3,467,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 293.0% in the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,821 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in AutoZone by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,352,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in AutoZone by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

