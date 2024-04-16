Evercore ISI Lowers Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Price Target to $120.00

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by analysts at Evercore ISI from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “in-line” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.99% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Floor & Decor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.19.

NYSE:FND traded down $2.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $108.12. 304,346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,396,448. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.63, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.85. Floor & Decor has a 52-week low of $76.30 and a 52-week high of $135.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.12.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Floor & Decor will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total value of $2,462,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,315 shares in the company, valued at $21,459,919.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Floor & Decor news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total value of $2,462,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 174,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,459,919.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 5,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.52, for a total transaction of $636,375.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,639,233.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,867 shares of company stock worth $11,016,089 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FND. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 59,133.5% in the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 25,184,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,861,000 after purchasing an additional 25,141,795 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,948,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,701,000 after buying an additional 1,401,173 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,908,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,518,000 after buying an additional 627,256 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,605,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,816,000 after buying an additional 531,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 435.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 653,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,163,000 after buying an additional 531,574 shares in the last quarter.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

