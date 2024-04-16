Everence Capital Management Inc. Acquires 14,424 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 83,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 14,424 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $4,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $1,873,696,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 114,228.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,469,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,544,751,000 after buying an additional 21,451,006 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,830,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $401,806,000 after buying an additional 2,540,360 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at about $86,965,000. Finally, Cowa LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9,777.8% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,657,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 1,641,110 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Societe Generale lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.12.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.26. 11,918,645 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,903,306. The firm has a market cap of $97.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.39. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $47.58 and a twelve month high of $70.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $11.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 50.95%. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

