First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCP) Short Interest Up 6.1% in March

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the March 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

First Citizens BancShares Trading Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ:FCNCP traded up $0.61 on Tuesday, hitting $21.58. 1,546 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,690. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.95. First Citizens BancShares has a 52 week low of $18.69 and a 52 week high of $23.03.

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.3359 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.23%.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

