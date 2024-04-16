FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLTD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLTD – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 19,034 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 52% from the previous session’s volume of 12,521 shares.The stock last traded at $68.76 and had previously closed at $69.57.

FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.76 and a 200-day moving average of $66.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $509.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth $2,425,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,210,000.

FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund Company Profile

The FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (TLTD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of equities from developed countries outside the US. The index favors smaller, value-oriented firms. TLTD was launched on Sep 28, 2012 and is managed by FlexShares.

