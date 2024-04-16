Flputnam Investment Management Co. Increases Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,961 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,673 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $8,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 120.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.61. The company had a trading volume of 97,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,986. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $88.86 and a 12 month high of $115.29.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.3842 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

