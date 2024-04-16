Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODO) to Issue $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 9th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th.

Gladstone Commercial Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:GOODO traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $19.60. 565 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,582. Gladstone Commercial has a 1 year low of $14.88 and a 1 year high of $20.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.93.

gladstone commercial corporation is a publicly traded reit (nasdaq: good) that invests in single tenant and anchored multi-tenant net leased industrial, office and, to a lesser extent, medical properties nationwide. we also invest alongside developers in build-to-suit transactions where a tenant requires a new building.

