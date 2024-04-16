Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODO) to Issue $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 9th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th.
Gladstone Commercial Trading Down 1.0 %
NASDAQ:GOODO traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $19.60. 565 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,582. Gladstone Commercial has a 1 year low of $14.88 and a 1 year high of $20.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.93.
About Gladstone Commercial
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Gladstone Commercial
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Buckle Up or Bail Out? The Self-Driving Taxi Market’s Risky Ride
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Retail Investors Can Follow Goldman Sachs’ Moves This Quarter
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Johnson & Johnson is as Cheap as it’s Going to Get
Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.