Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) Sets New 1-Year Low at $8.02

Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.02 and last traded at $8.03, with a volume of 67779 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

Get Global Medical REIT alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on GMRE

Global Medical REIT Trading Down 0.7 %

Global Medical REIT Dividend Announcement

The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $532.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.57 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 365.22%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Medical REIT

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT during the 1st quarter worth about $24,828,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 450.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 834,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,372,000 after acquiring an additional 682,943 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,386,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,032,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 205.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 519,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,836,000 after purchasing an additional 349,300 shares during the period. 57.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Global Medical REIT

(Get Free Report)

Global Medical REIT Inc (GMRE) is a net-lease medical office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and acquires healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to physician groups and regional and national healthcare systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global Medical REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Medical REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.