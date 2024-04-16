Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) Sets New 1-Year Low at $8.02

Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.02 and last traded at $8.03, with a volume of 67779 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.18.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.
Global Medical REIT Trading Down 0.7 %
Global Medical REIT Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 365.22%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Medical REIT
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT during the 1st quarter worth about $24,828,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 450.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 834,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,372,000 after acquiring an additional 682,943 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,386,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,032,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 205.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 519,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,836,000 after purchasing an additional 349,300 shares during the period. 57.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Global Medical REIT
Global Medical REIT Inc (GMRE) is a net-lease medical office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and acquires healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to physician groups and regional and national healthcare systems.
