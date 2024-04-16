Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Short Interest Update

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,710,000 shares, a decrease of 6.5% from the March 15th total of 7,180,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPN. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Payments Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GPN traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $124.19. The company had a trading volume of 723,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,235,045. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.16. Global Payments has a 1 year low of $95.12 and a 1 year high of $141.77. The stock has a market cap of $31.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.96.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Global Payments will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $129.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Global Payments from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Global Payments from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.31.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

