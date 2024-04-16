Global X MSCI China Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIS) Shares Sold by SFI Advisors LLC

SFI Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Global X MSCI China Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIS – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,246 shares during the quarter. SFI Advisors LLC owned about 3.40% of Global X MSCI China Consumer Staples ETF worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Global X MSCI China Consumer Staples ETF by 236.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X MSCI China Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $379,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Global X MSCI China Consumer Staples ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $900,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X MSCI China Consumer Staples ETF by 504.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 167,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,557,000 after buying an additional 139,673 shares in the last quarter.

Global X MSCI China Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

CHIS stock remained flat at $14.73 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.74 and a 200-day moving average of $16.10. The company has a market capitalization of $25.92 million, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.16. Global X MSCI China Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $14.26 and a 1 year high of $23.52.

About Global X MSCI China Consumer Staples ETF

The Global X MSCI China Consumer Staples ETF (CHIS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI China Consumer Staples 10-50 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Chinese large- and mid-cap companies in the consumer staples sector. The index includes A shares. CHIS was launched on Dec 7, 2018 and is managed by Global X.

