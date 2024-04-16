Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GDHG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GDHG – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 697,200 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the March 15th total of 657,900 shares. Approximately 9.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Golden Heaven Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ GDHG traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,073,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,966,306. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.97. Golden Heaven Group has a 12 month low of $0.21 and a 12 month high of $24.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Institutional Trading of Golden Heaven Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Golden Heaven Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GDHG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 51,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Golden Heaven Group as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golden Heaven Group Company Profile

Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the management and operation of urban amusement parks, water parks, and complementary recreational facilities in China. Its parks offer a range of recreational experiences, including thrilling and family-friendly rides, water attractions, gourmet festivals, circus performances, and high-tech facilities.

